JEE Main Exam 2023: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check exam dates

Published on Dec 15, 2022 08:17 PM IST

JEE Main Exam 2023 registration begins today, December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the details and exam dates below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Exam 2023 notification. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 begins on December 15, 2022 and will close on January 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is till January 12, 2023. As per the official schedule, the announcement of exam city will be in second week of January 2023 and admit card can be downloaded in third week of January 2023.

The JEE examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The examination for academic session 2023-24 will be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023). The dates of first session have been released. In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice.

