The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the JEE Mains Exam 2026 registration with late fee window today, November 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the exam with late fee can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Exam 2026: Registration window with late fee opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, apply till November 26 more less

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The last date to fill the registration form with late fee is till November 26, 2026. An additional late fee of Rs. 500 is payable over and above the applicable category-wise examination fee. The late fee shall be uniform for all categories of candidates, irrespective of the examination fee applicable to their respective categories.

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CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule released at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in, check exam date and timings here

The correction window will open on November 27 and will end on November 29, 2026. The city intimation slip will be out on December 30, 2026. The JEE Main admit card will be available for download from January 13, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} A candidate can apply for the Session-1 (January 2027) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2027) separately (using the same application number) along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A candidate can apply for the Session-1 (January 2027) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2027) separately (using the same application number) along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued. {{/usCountry}}

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JEE Mains Exam 2026: How to apply

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To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts.

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The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.