National Testing Agency, NTA has started the JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 1 registration process. The direct link to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 is available to the candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam 2026: Session 1 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to apply

The registration process will end on November 27, 2025. The examination will be held between January 21 to January 30, 2026.

Direct link to register for JEE Main Exam 2026 JEE Main Exam 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E / B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.