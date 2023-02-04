JEE Mains 2023 Result LIVE: Latest updates on NTA JEE results, final answer key
JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains 2023 Results in due course of time. The NTA JEE results can be checked on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also release ahead of the declaration of result.
The Agency has reopened the correction window to modify or edit their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. The last date to make changes is till February 5, 2023.
The date and time of result has not been shared by the Agency yet. However, as per the official notice, this is the final opportunity for the candidates before the declaration of result to avoid any hardship to them, so the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. Latest updates on JEE Mains result, final answer key and other details below.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 08:52 PM
JEE Mains 2023: Application correction process underway
“In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1”, reads the official notification.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 07:51 PM
JEE Mains 2023: Session 1 exam dates
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 06:58 PM
JEE Mains 2023: No challenge will be accepted after 07:50 p.m.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 06:29 PM
JEE Main 2023: Result will be based on the final answer key
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 05:20 PM
JEE Main 2023: Challenge answer key till Feb 4
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 04:39 PM
JEE Main 2023: Application correction window reopens
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 04:26 PM
JEE main official answer key 2023: Available on website
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 04:17 PM
JEE main 2023 result date: Likely next week
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 03:15 PM
NTA JEE main: Where to check results
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:56 PM
JEE main result 2023: Answer key download link
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:51 PM
JEE main result: Exam dates
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:47 PM
JEE Main 2023: Result likely next week
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 01:55 PM
JEE Mains Session 1 Answer key: Last date to raise objections
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 01:37 PM
JEE mains result: How result will be prepared
The agency will prepare the result based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 01:22 PM
JEE mains answer key: What next?
The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 01:12 PM
JEE main 2023 answer key: How to raise objections
Visit the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE main 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
Select the question and raise the objections.
Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 01:07 PM
JEE Main result date 2023 session 1: Not announced yet
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 01:01 PM
JEE Main 2023 January session 2023 result: Where to check
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 12:52 PM
JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam: Raise objections till today
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 12:45 PM
JEE Main Results 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 12:40 PM
JEE main result 2023: Last date today to raise objections against answer key
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 12:35 PM
JEE result 2023: Expected next week
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 12:30 PM
JEE results: Date and Time
