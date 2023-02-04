JEE Mains 2023 Result LIVE: Latest updates on NTA JEE results, final answer key

JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains 2023 Results in due course of time. The NTA JEE results can be checked on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also release ahead of the declaration of result.

The Agency has reopened the correction window to modify or edit their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. The last date to make changes is till February 5, 2023.

The date and time of result has not been shared by the Agency yet. However, as per the official notice, this is the final opportunity for the candidates before the declaration of result to avoid any hardship to them, so the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. Latest updates on JEE Mains result, final answer key and other details below.