JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Live: Hall tickets out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download the admit card

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations throughout the country and in 24 cities outside of India. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.