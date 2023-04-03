JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Live: Hall tickets out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here
National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Direct link to download the admit card
The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations throughout the country and in 24 cities outside of India. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.
Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:42 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:29 PM
JEE Main Session 2 Hall Ticket Download 2023: Helpline number
In case a candidate is unable to download his/her Admit Card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:22 PM
JEE Mains 2023 admit card: Check exam date on admit card
The candidate must access the NTA website to download their admit card. The candidate will show up for the exam at the designated location on the date, shift, and time specified in his or her e-Admit Card.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:19 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 admit card out: Check exam dates
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:17 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:15 PM
JEE Mains session 2 admit card released: How to download
Visit the official of JEE Mains at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/
On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout for future reference.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:04 PM
JEE Mains admit card released: Direct link here
Candidates can download the Hall tickets from the official website. Link here
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 06:02 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 05:28 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 admit card: Exam dates
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 05:01 PM
JEE Mains Session 2: Check marking scheme
i. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
ii. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 04:14 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 04:04 PM
JEE Mains Session 2: Who can appear for JEE Advanced exam?
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:59 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:56 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:43 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:31 PM
JEE Mains Session 2: Exam Dates
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:23 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:21 PM
JEE Mains Session 2: Details mentioned on Intimation slip
Application number
Candidate's name
Father's name
Gender
Date of birth
Category
Person with disability
Medium of question paper
Date of exam
City of exam
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:19 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:18 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:12 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:00 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 02:59 PM
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 02:58 PM
