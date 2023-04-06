Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 LIVE: Day 1 shift 2 ends, exam analysis soon
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 LIVE: Day 1 shift 2 ends, exam analysis soon

competitive exams
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 06:44 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates: NTA JEE main 2023 exam Shift 2 ends. Check latest updates on exam guidelines, paper analysis here. 

JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates:
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates: (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA has started JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Day 1 Shift 2 at 3 pm today, April 6, 2023. The Shift 1 exam paper was moderate to easy. 

The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. They will have to carry their admit card, photo ID proof and a ballpoint pen to the exam hall. 

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for exam timings, exam analysis, dress code, admit card and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 06, 2023 06:44 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2: Day 1 shift 2 exam ends

    The JEE Mains Day 1 second shift examination ended. The paper analysis will be available soon.

  • Apr 06, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Day 1 shift 1 paper analysis

    Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to Jan's Session. The exam analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2: Day 1 shift 2 exam will over at 6 pm

    The JEE Mains session 2 afternoon shift started at 3 pm and will get over at 6 pm.

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 Exam: 9.4 lakh candidates registered 

    The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) will be held by the National Testing Agency to around 9.4 lac candidates at various Centers situated in over 330 cities across the nation, including 15 cities outside of India.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST

    JEE main exam session 2: Admit card for April 8 exam out 

    JEE main exam session 2 admit card for April 8 examination has been released on April 5, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2023: Session 2, Day 1, Shift 2 begins 

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2, Day 1 Shift 2 begins now. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:29 PM IST

    JEE Mains Exam 2023: Day 1 Shift 2 to begin soon 

    JEE mains exam 2023 day 1 shift 2 will begin soon. The shift 2 will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2023: Check complete analysis here 

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 complete analysis here 

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    JEE Mains Exam 2023: Mathematics exam was Moderately Level.

     Questions were asked from all chapters emphasising Chapters on Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Progressions, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Parabola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Tricky & Lengthy.

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    JEE Mains Exam 2023: Students reaction on overall exam

    Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, and Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.  

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:21 PM IST

    JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 paper difficulty level 

    Mathematics – Moderately Level. 

    Physics – Easy. 

    Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. 

    Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.   

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 2: Day 1 Shift 1 exam analysis here 

    Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to Jan Session.

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Day 1 shift 1 exam over

    The JEE Mains day 1 shift 1 examination is over. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    NTA JEE Exam 2023: Paper analysis soon 

    NTA JEE Exam 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 is over. The paper analysis by expert will be available shortly. The students reaction, section wise analysis and other details can be checked here. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    JEE Session 2 Exam 2023: Shift 2 to begin at 3 pm 

    JEE Session 2 Exam 2023 Shift 2 for Day 1 will begin at 3 pm today. The examination duration is 3 hours and will get over at 6 pm. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Day 1 Shift 1 ends 

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Day 1, Shift 1 ends. The exam analysis will be available here soon. Keep checking this space for paper analysis, students reactions. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    JEE main exam 2023: Shift 1 to conclude soon 

    JEE main exam 2023 Shift 1 for Day 1 will conclude soon. The exam will get over at 12 noon. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    JEE Main Session 2: Who can appear for IIT JEE 

    The top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2023 will be able to paper for the JEE Advanced exam.

  • Apr 06, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023: Day 1 Shift 1 concludes in an hour 

    JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 concludes in an hour. The examination was started at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon. The paper analysis will be available here soon after conclusion of exam. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Helpline numbers 

    In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2023 exam: Marking scheme 

    i. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

    ii. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

    iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    JEE mains session 2 exam 2023: Exam city link available on website 

    JEE mains session 2 exam 2023 city link is available on the website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Mains Session 2 Advanced City Intimation slip on March 31. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Exam dates 

    The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be conducted at various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Shift 1 paper analysis soon 

    JEE main Exam 2023 Session 2 Shift 1 paper analysis will be available soon after the examination is over. The Day 1 Shift 1 exam will get over at 12 noon. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    JEE Exam 2023: How to download Session 2 Admit card 

    Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Click on admit card link

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

    Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Documents to be carried inside exam hall 

    Admit Card

    Self declaration form

    Valid ID proof

    Transparent ball point pen 

    Hand sanitizer

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Session 2: Released for April 8 exam 

    JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Session 2 has been released for April 8 examination. The official notice reads, “The candidates scheduled to appear on 08 April 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 05 April 2023.”

    Check notice here 

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Exam for Session 2: Exam day guidelines 

    1. All the appearing candidates will have to report to the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination on all days.

    2. The candidates appearing for the exam should carry a print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from NTA website.

    3. Any one of the authorized photo IDs must be carried to the exam hall by all the candidates.

    4. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card.

    5. Appearing candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination.

    6. A simple transparent ball point pen is allowed inside the exam hall.

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Timings 

    JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 timings are - shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023: Day 1 Shift 1 begins 

    JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 begins at 9 am. The examination will conclude at 12 noon. 

jee mains

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
