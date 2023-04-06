JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 LIVE: Day 1 shift 2 ends, exam analysis soon
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates: NTA JEE main 2023 exam Shift 2 ends. Check latest updates on exam guidelines, paper analysis here.
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA has started JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Day 1 Shift 2 at 3 pm today, April 6, 2023. The Shift 1 exam paper was moderate to easy.
The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. They will have to carry their admit card, photo ID proof and a ballpoint pen to the exam hall.
The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for exam timings, exam analysis, dress code, admit card and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 06, 2023 06:44 PM IST
JEE Mains session 2: Day 1 shift 2 exam ends
The JEE Mains Day 1 second shift examination ended. The paper analysis will be available soon.
-
Apr 06, 2023 06:01 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2: Day 1 shift 1 paper analysis
Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to Jan's Session. The exam analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.
-
Apr 06, 2023 04:51 PM IST
JEE Mains session 2: Day 1 shift 2 exam will over at 6 pm
The JEE Mains session 2 afternoon shift started at 3 pm and will get over at 6 pm.
-
Apr 06, 2023 04:17 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 Exam: 9.4 lakh candidates registered
The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) will be held by the National Testing Agency to around 9.4 lac candidates at various Centers situated in over 330 cities across the nation, including 15 cities outside of India.
-
Apr 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST
JEE main exam session 2: Admit card for April 8 exam out
JEE main exam session 2 admit card for April 8 examination has been released on April 5, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-
Apr 06, 2023 03:00 PM IST
JEE Main Exam 2023: Session 2, Day 1, Shift 2 begins
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2, Day 1 Shift 2 begins now.
-
Apr 06, 2023 02:29 PM IST
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Day 1 Shift 2 to begin soon
JEE mains exam 2023 day 1 shift 2 will begin soon. The shift 2 will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm.
-
Apr 06, 2023 01:58 PM IST
JEE Main Exam 2023: Check complete analysis here
-
Apr 06, 2023 01:48 PM IST
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Mathematics exam was Moderately Level.
Questions were asked from all chapters emphasising Chapters on Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Progressions, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Parabola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Tricky & Lengthy.
-
Apr 06, 2023 01:45 PM IST
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Students reaction on overall exam
Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, and Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.
-
Apr 06, 2023 01:21 PM IST
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 paper difficulty level
Mathematics – Moderately Level.
Physics – Easy.
Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level.
Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.
-
Apr 06, 2023 01:15 PM IST
JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 2: Day 1 Shift 1 exam analysis here
Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to Jan Session.
-
Apr 06, 2023 12:48 PM IST
JEE Mains 2023: Day 1 shift 1 exam over
The JEE Mains day 1 shift 1 examination is over. Stay tuned for updates.
-
Apr 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST
NTA JEE Exam 2023: Paper analysis soon
NTA JEE Exam 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 is over. The paper analysis by expert will be available shortly. The students reaction, section wise analysis and other details can be checked here.
-
Apr 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST
JEE Session 2 Exam 2023: Shift 2 to begin at 3 pm
JEE Session 2 Exam 2023 Shift 2 for Day 1 will begin at 3 pm today. The examination duration is 3 hours and will get over at 6 pm.
-
Apr 06, 2023 12:01 PM IST
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Day 1 Shift 1 ends
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Day 1, Shift 1 ends. The exam analysis will be available here soon. Keep checking this space for paper analysis, students reactions.
-
Apr 06, 2023 11:33 AM IST
JEE main exam 2023: Shift 1 to conclude soon
JEE main exam 2023 Shift 1 for Day 1 will conclude soon. The exam will get over at 12 noon.
-
Apr 06, 2023 11:12 AM IST
JEE Main Session 2: Who can appear for IIT JEE
The top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) - 2023 will be able to paper for the JEE Advanced exam.
-
Apr 06, 2023 11:07 AM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023: Day 1 Shift 1 concludes in an hour
JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 concludes in an hour. The examination was started at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon. The paper analysis will be available here soon after conclusion of exam.
-
Apr 06, 2023 11:01 AM IST
JEE Mains Session 2: Helpline numbers
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:56 AM IST
JEE Mains 2023 exam: Marking scheme
i. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
ii. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:51 AM IST
JEE mains session 2 exam 2023: Exam city link available on website
JEE mains session 2 exam 2023 city link is available on the website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Mains Session 2 Advanced City Intimation slip on March 31.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:47 AM IST
JEE Mains Session 2: Exam dates
The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be conducted at various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:41 AM IST
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Shift 1 paper analysis soon
JEE main Exam 2023 Session 2 Shift 1 paper analysis will be available soon after the examination is over. The Day 1 Shift 1 exam will get over at 12 noon.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:36 AM IST
JEE Exam 2023: How to download Session 2 Admit card
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on admit card link
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:31 AM IST
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Documents to be carried inside exam hall
Admit Card
Self declaration form
Valid ID proof
Transparent ball point pen
Hand sanitizer
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:26 AM IST
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Session 2: Released for April 8 exam
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Session 2 has been released for April 8 examination. The official notice reads, “The candidates scheduled to appear on 08 April 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 05 April 2023.”
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:21 AM IST
JEE Main 2023 Exam for Session 2: Exam day guidelines
- All the appearing candidates will have to report to the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination on all days.
2. The candidates appearing for the exam should carry a print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from NTA website.
3. Any one of the authorized photo IDs must be carried to the exam hall by all the candidates.
4. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card.
5. Appearing candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination.
6. A simple transparent ball point pen is allowed inside the exam hall.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:17 AM IST
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Timings
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 timings are - shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
-
Apr 06, 2023 10:10 AM IST
JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023: Day 1 Shift 1 begins
JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 begins at 9 am. The examination will conclude at 12 noon.