National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam Day 1, Shift 1 on April 6, 2023. The examination was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon across the country at various exam centres. JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 LIVE JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Analysis: Day 1 Shift 1 paper moderate to easy(PTI)

There were total 90 questions and total marks of JEE Main Paper 1 was 300. The paper had 2 parts and each part had 3 sections- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to Jan Session. The exam analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Paper Pattern

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Exam analysis

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 6th April,2023 (Forenoon Session).

• Mathematics – Moderately Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Progressions, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Parabola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Tricky & Lengthy.

• Physics – Easy. Questions were asked from Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Simple Harmonic Motion, Error Analysis, Capacitance, Magnetism, Semi-Conductors ,Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Modern Physics, Centre of Mass, Electrostatics. Numerical based questions were easy. Overall, the students felt this section was Balanced and Easy.

• Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry had questions directly from NCERT Books. Less weightage given to Physical Chemistry that too in Numerical Section. In Physical Chemistry questions were asked from Electrochemistry, Ionic Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium and Atomic Structure. Organic Chemistry had questions from Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Alcohols, Phenols, Biomolecules and General Organic Chemistry. Inorganic had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Group-18. Few questions from Organic Chemistry were reported slightly tricky.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.