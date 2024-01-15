JEE Mains 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper I exam city intimation slip awaited, updates here
JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Mains 2024 Paper I exam city intimation slip in due course of time. The Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for B.E/ B.Tech will be available to candidates on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Login credentials required to download JEE Mains exam city slip are application number and date of birth.
The B.Tech/ B.E or Paper I examination will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. The Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2024: Weeding Out Rules
JEE main Exam Slip: Marking scheme
Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
JEE Mains session 1 exam city slip out for BArch, BPlanning
JEE Main 2024: Exam city slip of BTech paper
JEE main 2024 Admit card: End of this week
JEE main 2024 Exam Slip: What official notice reads
JEE main 2024: Paper I dates
How to Download JEE main 2024 exam slip?
Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Click on JEE main 2024 exam slip link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.
Your JEE main 2024 exam slip will be displayed on the screen.
Check the slip and download the page.
JEE main Exam Slip: Where to check
JEE main 2024 Admit card: 3 days prior to commencement of exam
JEE Main 2024 Exam Slip: Login credentials
JEE main 2024: About exam city intimation slip
JEE Main Exam Slip: Date and time
