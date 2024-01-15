JEE Mains 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper I exam city intimation slip awaited, updates here

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Mains 2024 Paper I exam city intimation slip in due course of time. The Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for B.E/ B.Tech will be available to candidates on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. jee mains 2024 live updates: NTA JEE Paper 1 exam city intimation slip, admit card, exam dates at jeemain.nta.ac.in (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Login credentials required to download JEE Mains exam city slip are application number and date of birth.

The B.Tech/ B.E or Paper I examination will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. The Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The advance intimation of the exam city will be allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. Follow the blog for latest updates on NTA JEE Paper I exam city intimation slip, other details.