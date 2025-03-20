JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: City intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to check exam city slip here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip on March 20, 2025. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2025 session 2 can check the exam city slip on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: City intimation slip out, direct link here

Candidates are required to check/download their examination city intimation slip of JEE Main Session 2 form the website. To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: How to download city intimation slip

1. Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The B.E/B.Tech examination will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. The exam on first four days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and on fifth day the exam will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B.Arch- 2A paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A and 2B will be held from 9 pm to 12.30 pm on April 9.

The examination will be conducted at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

As per the official notice, incase any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main Session 2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The Agency has informed that this is not the admit card for JEE Main 2025 session 2. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the same will be issued later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.