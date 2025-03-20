JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam city slips released, here's how to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the Advanced City Intimation slips for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Candidates appearing in the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 can download the exam city slips from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam city slips have been released., Candidates can check the steps to download here. (Pratham Gokhale/ HT file)

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: How to download exam city slips

Candidates can download the exam city slip for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, go to Candidate Activity section, and click on the link to download the Advanced City Intimation for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Enter your credentials - Application Number and Password followed by security captcha. Your Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen. Download the Exam City Slip and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The exam city intimation slip informs candidates where their exam centres will be located so that they can plan their travel accordingly. However, this document is not required on the exam day.

It may be mentioned here that JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2025. Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning), and Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning), will be held in the first shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Next, NTA will issue the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Admit Card.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.