JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 1 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The last date to apply is November 27, 2025. The exam city details will be out by the first week of January 2026.
The Session 1 exam will be held between January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e., English, Hindi, Assemese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The candidates can apply for Session 1 (January 2026) Examination only and pay the Examination Fee accordingly. A separate opportunity will be given to the candidates to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) Examination (using the same Application Number, if applied for Session 1) along with the fee payment option, for which a notification will be issued later. If the candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) only, they may register later and pay the Examination Fee when the Application Form is made live for that Session.