National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 1 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is November 27, 2025. The exam city details will be out by the first week of January 2026.

The Session 1 exam will be held between January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e., English, Hindi, Assemese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The candidates can apply for Session 1 (January 2026) Examination only and pay the Examination Fee accordingly. A separate opportunity will be given to the candidates to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) Examination (using the same Application Number, if applied for Session 1) along with the fee payment option, for which a notification will be issued later. If the candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) only, they may register later and pay the Examination Fee when the Application Form is made live for that Session.

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee can be checked by the candidates on the information bulletin. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.