JEE Mains Result 2022: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022
- JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022 expected soon on the NTA official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE Mains Session 2 result is expected to releases soon. Once released the JEE Mains Session 2 result will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B.
This year over 6 lakh students took part in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, which ended on July 30.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:33 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: List of websites to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:32 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: Along with session 2 results, the JEE Main rank list will be released
Along with the results, other relevant details will be made available, such as category-specific cut-off marks, JEE Mains rank List.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:29 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022: Exam dates
JEE Main 2022's second session test began on July 25 and concluded on July 30.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:28 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 result: How to check
Candidates can check JEE Main session 2 result using application number and date of birth or application number and password.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 08:56 PM
JEE Mains Session 2 result: Answer key was released on August 3
The JEE Mains Session 2 Provisional answer key was released on August 3.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 08:54 PM
