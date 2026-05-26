JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UPJEE hall tickets release date announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UP Polytechnic hall tickets will be available on the official website of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in on this date. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 soon. The date and time of release of the hall tickets has been announced. Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. ...Read More
The UPJEE admit cards will be available to candidates on the evening of May 27, 2026. The exact release time has not been announced.
The UP Polytechnic examination will be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026. Earlier, the exam was scheduled between May 15 to 22, 2026.
The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.
Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 26 May 2026 11:18:39 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets release date announced
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The hall tickets release date have been announced. The admit card will be available on May 27, 2026.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:58:50 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets not released yet
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 soon.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:22:27 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:21:12 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of JEECUP.
Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be released.
Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:12:02 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Marking scheme
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:09:19 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Pattern of exam
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:06:27 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The UP Polytechnic examination will be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 10:01:44 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Tue, 26 May 2026 09:58:16 am
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time of release
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been announced yet.