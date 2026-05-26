JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UPJEE hall tickets release date announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 soon. The date and time of release of the hall tickets has been announced. Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. ...Read More

The UPJEE admit cards will be available to candidates on the evening of May 27, 2026. The exact release time has not been announced.

The UP Polytechnic examination will be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026. Earlier, the exam was scheduled between May 15 to 22, 2026.

The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.

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