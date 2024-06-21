JEECUP Answer Key 2024 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, know how to check and raise objections

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP Answer Key 2024 on June 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can check the answer key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Answer Key 2024 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, know how to check

The Commission has also opened the window to challenge the answer key. The objection window link is also available on the official website. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can do it by making payment of ₹100/- as processing fee for each question the answer has been challenged.

JEECUP Answer Key 2024: How to check and raise objections

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Now click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Enter the correct answer along with the supporting documents.

Once done, make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) of the year 2024 was held between June 13 to June 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres. The exam duration of the test was 150 minutes and the question paper comprised 100 multiple choice questions.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPJEE.