KCET 2025: KEA issues guidelines for verification of documents at kea.kar.nic.in, notice here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has issued guidelines for KCET 2025 verification of documents. Candidates who have applied for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the notice on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2025: KEA issues guidelines for verification of documents at kea.kar.nic.in

The guidelines can be checked here.

⦁ Students who have claimed Clause Code 'A' and who have not studied from 1st std to 10th Std. in Kannada medium, Rural, Religious / Linguistic Minority reservations but whose 07 years study has been verified through SATS will get a Claim Certificate as Successfully Verified. Such candidates need not visit any college for verification and it means that the application is accepted.

⦁ But the students who have claimed clause code "A" and studied 10 years from 1st Std. to 10th Std. and claimed Kannada Medium, Rural, Religious or Linguistic reservation will receive the claim certificate printed as 'Claimed Verified, or Claimed not Verified or not Claimed'. Such students will have to meet the Principal of PUC/12 Std. studying college or nearest Government PU college along with the relevant original documents (as per the format mentioned in KEA website) and one set of Xerox copies for verification of the documents.

⦁ Schedule for document verification for students who have entered Clause codes 'B', 'C', 'D', 'I', 'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N' other than clause code 'A' will be published in KEA website.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply here

⦁ Students who have entered clause code 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'O' will have to get the academic documents verified in the PUC/12 Std. studying college. But documents related to Defence, Ex-Defence, CAPF, Ex-CAPF should be submitted thereafter for verification in KEA

⦁ 371(j), Caste, Caste-Income Certificate RD numbers are being verified online. Hence, students to check the validity of the certificates and enter the RD numbers correctly in the application.

The Principal of the colleges will be clicking on OK after the verification process is done. Incase of nay forgery or fake documents, KEA will debar such candidates from counselling process and criminal action will be initiated.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing today at jkpsc.nic.in, here's how to download

The KCET 2025 examination will be held on April 16 and April 17, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

The registration process started on January 23 will end on February 18, 2025. The admit card for the same can be downloaded from March 25, 2025 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.