JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing today at jkpsc.nic.in, here's how to download

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will release JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 on February 15, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here's how to download

The official notice reads, "The Admit Cards will be available on the Commission's website http://www.jkpsc.nic.in w.e.f 15.02.2025 (Saturday). The candidates are directed to follow the below instructions for downloading their e-Admit Card for the said examination."

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

2. Click on JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he or she may represent before the Commission by or before February 19, 2025 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee, failing which it shall be presumed that they are not interested in appearing in the said examination and noo claim whatsoever shall be entertained after February 19, 2025.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination will be held on February 23, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- forenoon session from 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to report at the examination venue at least 2 houes before the commencement of the examination i.e., by or before 8 am for first session and by 1 pm for second session. All appearing candidates must carry admit card and a valid proof of identity and show it to the supervisory staff on duty as and whcn required/ demanded to secure admission to the examination hall. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKPSC.