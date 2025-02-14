National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2025 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Common Management Admission Test, CMAT can download the final answer key through the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. CMAT 2025 final answer key out at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, download link here

The examination was held on January 25, 2025 in 02 Shifts in 107 Cites at 178 Exam Centres in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 74012 candidates registered and 63145 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of the total number of candidates, 34717 candidates are female and 39293 candidates are male.

According to the final answer key, 8 questions have two correct options. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by following the steps given below.

CMAT 2025 final answer key: How to download

1. Visit the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

2. Click on CMAT 2025 final answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CMAT provisional answer key was released on January 31 and the objection window was closed on February 2, 2025. The result was announced on February 13, 2025.

Since CMAT was conducted in two shifts, raw marks of candidates in different shifts /sessions have been converted to NTA score (percentile) using this method:

NTA score for CMAT = (100 x Number of candidates appeared in the session with a raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) ÷ (Total number of candidates who appeared in that session). For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.