CMAT result 2025 announced at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link and other details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025) result at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. A direct link has been provided below. CMAT result 2025 announced at exam.nta.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

The examination was conducted on January 25, in two shifts in 107 cites and at 178 exam centres. A total of 74,012 candidates registered and 63,145 of them appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT), marking an overall attendance of 85.32 per cent.

Since CMAT was conducted in two shifts, raw marks of candidates in different shifts /sessions have been converted to NTA score (percentile) using this method:

NTA score for CMAT = (100 x Number of candidates appeared in the session with a raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) ÷ (Total number of candidates who appeared in that session)

After the exam, NTA released the CMAT answer key and question paper and displayed candidates' recorded responses on the official website and asked them to raise objections, if any, between January 31 and February 2.

Candidates' challenges were verified by subject experts and used in the preparation of the final answer key. The result was prepared based on the final answer key.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” NTA previously said.

CMAT 2025 marking scheme

Every question asked in the CMAT exam carries four marks.

Four marks (+4) are awarded for every correct answer.

One mark is deducted (-1) for every incorrect answer.

No marks are awarded or deducted for unanswered or un-attempted questions.

If multiple options are correct, those who have attempted the question correctly get full marks.

If a question is dropped, all candidates get full marks.

CMAT 2025: Tie-breaking rule

If two or more candidates scored the same marks, ties were resolved in the following order.

The students with the same score have been listed in chronological (ascending) order of dates of birth.

Candidates with the same score have been given the same merit, and the merit number has been increased. This means if two candidates are at rank 2, then both have got rank 2, and rank 3 has not been awarded to the next candidate. Instead, s/he has got rank 4.

For more information about CMAT result, candidates can visit the official website.