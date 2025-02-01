CMAT 2025 answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in, raise objections till February 2

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 provisional answer key at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. CMAT 2025 answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in (HT file)

Along with the provisional answer key, the agency has also displayed question papers and candidates' recorded responses. CMAT answer key 2025 live updates

Those who want to submit objections against the provisional answer key can do it up to February 2 through the link provided on the official website.

Direct link

To raise objections against the CMAT provisional answer key, candidates need to pay ₹200 per question.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

For further clarification regarding CMAT 2025, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in.

How to check CMAT 2025 provisional answer key

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Open the CMAT provisional answer key challenge link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Check the questions and their provisional answers.

If you want to raise an objection, follow the displayed instructions.

CMAT 2025 marking scheme

Every question asked in the CMAT exam carries four marks. If the answer given by a candidate is correct, s/he will get four marks (+4). For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted (-1).

No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered or un-attempted questions.

Candidates were asked to mark one option against a question. However, after examining the objections to the provisional key, if subject experts find multiple options are correct, those who have attempted the question correctly will get full marks.

If a question is dropped, full marks will be given to all candidates.

For more details about the CMAT exam, candidates can visit the official website.