CMAT 2025 over, answer key next; check marking scheme, fee to raise objections

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on January 25 and will release the provisional answer key next. CMAT 2025 over, answer key next (HT file)

The agency has not confirmed the answer key release date. However, the information bulletin mentioned that the date will be shared later.

The provisional answer key, along with a public notice, will be uploaded at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key on the payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The provisional answer key is likely to be displayed for two to three days, NTA said.

“Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges.”

Subject experts will examine the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed, and results will be declared based on it.

How to check CMAT answer key when released

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ Open the provisional answer key link given on the home page. Enter your login credentials. Check the questions and provisional answers.

CMAT 2025: Marking scheme

Each question in the CMAT exam carries four marks.

For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks (+4).

For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted (-1).

Marks will not be awarded/deducted for un-answered/un-attempted answers.

Candidates were asked to mark one option only. However, after examining the objections to the provisional key, if multiple options are found correct, those who have attempted the question correctly will get full marks.

If a question is dropped, full marks will be given to all candidates.