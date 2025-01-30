CMAT 2025 Answer Key: Where, how to download provisional key when released, details here

National Testing Agency, NTA, will be releasing the CMAT 2025 answer key in due course of time. Once released, candidates who appeared in the Common Management Admission Test will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. CMAT 2025 answer key: Check how to download provisional key when released. (Representative image/Pixabay)

Notably, the provisional answer key is likely to be displayed for two to three days, NTA said. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The NTA said, “Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges.”

The challenges will be reviewed by subject experts following which a final answer key will be displayed. The results will be declared based on it.

CMAT 2025 Answer Key: Here's how to download provisional answer key when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT On the home page, click on the CMAT 2025 provisional answer key link. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.

Notably, NTA conducted the CMAT 2025 on January 25, 2025. Each question in the CMAT exam carried four marks. For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks (+4). For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted (-1).

No marks will be awarded/deducted for un-answered/un-attempted answers.

Candidates were asked to mark one option only. However, after examining the objections to the provisional key, if multiple options are found correct, those who have attempted the question correctly will get full marks.

In case a question is dropped, full marks will be given to all candidates.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website NTA CMAT 2025.