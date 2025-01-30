BITS B Des (Hons) registrations end tomorrow at bitsdesign.edu.in, apply via direct link here

BITS Design School, BITSDES, will close the registration window for admissions to its 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme on Friday, January 31, 2025. BITS B Des (Hons) registrations will conclude on January 29, 2025 at bitsdesign.edu.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note here that admissions to the programme are based on an assessment beginning with the scores of either NID DAT Prelims, UCEED, or the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT).

Students who plan to apply with the NID DAT Prelim or the UCEED score can do so using registration numbers or roll numbers for NID DAT Prelim / UCEED.

Also read: BITS Design School’s B Des (Hons) applications to close on January 31, check details

Additionally, as per the official schedule, BITSDAT will be conducted between March 31 and April 5, 2025.

The BITSDAT is a 60-minute test with multiple-choice questions on general aptitude and design concepts.

The results of BITSDAT are scheduled to be released on April 14, 2025.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 session 1 ends today, check what happens next and tentative result date

Following this, shortlisted candidates will need to upload their portfolios which will be evaluated between April 21 and April 28, 2025.

The online interviews will be held between May 2 to May 12, 2025.

Also read: BSEB allows Bihar board Inter exam candidates to wear shoes for February 1 to 5 papers

BITS B Des 2025: Here's how to register

To register, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at bitsdesign.edu.in. Click on the ‘Apply’ tab available on the home page. Enter the necessary details on the space provided and submit. Fill in the application form and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.