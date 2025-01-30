BSEB allows Bihar board Inter exam candidates to wear shoes for February 1 to 5 papers

BSEB dress code: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has allowed Class 12 or Intermediate final examinations to wear shoes and socks for papers scheduled between February 1 and 5, 2025. BSEB dress code: Bihar board allows Inter exam candidates to wear shoes for February 1 to 5 papers

The Inter exam admit cards mentioned that shoes and socks are prohibited inside the exam hall, and those who come wearing them will not be allowed to enter.

However, the board has decided to relax this rule considering the current cold weather conditions.

The board will review the situation after February 5 and take the necessary decision.

Meanwhile, the board has set up a control room for the Inter theory examination which will function between January 31 and March 15.

The control room will operate in three shifts between 6 am and 6 pm.

The board has also shared contact numbers for the control room: 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.

Recently, the board announced that Inter board exam candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venues up to 30 minutes before the exam's start time. Entry for the first shift will be allowed till 9 am and entry for the second shift will be permitted till 1:30 pm.

The board has asked candidates to reach the venue one hour before the start of the examination to avoid crowding.

The board said that once the gates are closed, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

BSEB will conduct the Bihar board Class 12 theory exams from February 1 to 15. The exam will be held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm.

Students will get fifteen minutes as the cool-off time before attempting the questions.

Bihar Board Class 12 exam for Science stream students will begin with the Biology paper. Arts stream exams will begin with the Philosophy paper in the morning shift and the Economics paper in the afternoon shift.

BSEB Inter Commerce stream exams will begin with the Economics paper.