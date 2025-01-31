CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: How, where to check NTA CMAT provisional key when released

CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release CMAT Answer Key 2025. The Common Management Admission Test provisional key when released can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. The CMAT examination was held on January 25, 2025 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 02 Shifts- first Shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More

The provisional answer key will be released next. The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website prior to declaration of result. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections against the answer key with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received, display a final answer key, and declare the Results based on it. Follow the blog for the latest updates.