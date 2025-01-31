Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: How, where to check NTA CMAT provisional key when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 31, 2025 12:59 PM IST
    CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: NTA CMAT provisional key to be released on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key and objection window.
    CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: How, where to check provisional key when out
    CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: How, where to check provisional key when out

    CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release CMAT Answer Key 2025. The Common Management Admission Test provisional key when released can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. The CMAT examination was held on January 25, 2025 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 02 Shifts- first Shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More

    The provisional answer key will be released next. The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website prior to declaration of result. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

    Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections against the answer key with a non-refundable online payment of 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

    The subject experts will examine all the challenges received, display a final answer key, and declare the Results based on it. Follow the blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 31, 2025 12:59 PM IST

    What after the objections are received?

    The subject experts will examine all the challenges received, display a final answer key, and declare the Results based on it.

    Jan 31, 2025 12:56 PM IST

    CMAT 2025 objection window details

    The candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections against the answer key with a non-refundable online payment of 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

    Jan 31, 2025 12:53 PM IST

    CMAT 2025 objection window to open with answer key

    Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open.

    Jan 31, 2025 12:50 PM IST

    How many days the CMAT provisional key will be available on website?

    The provisional answer key will be released next. The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website prior to declaration of result. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

    Jan 31, 2025 12:47 PM IST

    When was CMAT exam held?

    The CMAT examination was held on January 25, 2025 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 02 Shifts- first Shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Jan 31, 2025 12:44 PM IST

    Where to check CMAT 2025 answer key

    The Common Management Admission Test provisional key when released can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

    Jan 31, 2025 12:40 PM IST

    CMAT 2025 answer key not out yet

    The National Testing Agency, NTA is yet to release CMAT Answer Key 2025.

    News education competitive exams CMAT Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: How, where to check NTA CMAT provisional key when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes