CMAT 2025: Know NTA’s tie-breaking rules for candidates with same scores

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 on January 25, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer key has been released, the objection window is over and next, the agency is expected to announce the final answer key, result and scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. CMAT 2025: Know NTA's tie-breaking rules

NTA will prepare a National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) list based on candidates' scores. If two or more candidates score the same marks in the exam, the tie between them will be resolved in the following order.

The student with the same score will be listed in chronological (ascending) order based on their dates of birth.

Candidates with the same score will be given the same merit, and the merit number will be increased. This means if two candidates are at rank 2, then both will get rank 2, and rank 3 will not be awarded to the next candidate. Instead, s/he will get rank 4.

How to download CMAT result 2025 when announced

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Open the CMAT 2025 scorecard download link.

Provide your login details and submit.

Check and download the CMAT result.

Along with the CMAT provisional answer key, NTA also displayed question papers and candidates' recorded responses. Objections to the provisional answer key were accepted till February 2 on the payment of ₹200 per question.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” NTA said in an official statement.

CMAT 2025 marking scheme

Every question asked in the CMAT exam carries four marks.

If the answer is correct, four marks (+4) will be awarded.

For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted (-1).

No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered or un-attempted questions.

After examining the objections to the provisional key, if subject experts find multiple options are correct, those who have attempted the question correctly will get full marks.

If a question is dropped, all candidates will get full marks for that question.

Candidates can visit the official website for more details about the CMAT exam.