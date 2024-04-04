KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Karnataka UGCET admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in
KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2024). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it from kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea KCET 2024 hall ticket download link: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/keahallticket/Forms/Hallticket.aspx...Read More
The entrance test is scheduled for April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20.
To download KCET hall tickets or admit cards, candidates need to login with their application numbers, names and dates of birth. Check live updates below:
KCET 2024 on April 18 and 19
How to download KCET 2024 hall ticket?
KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards by following these steps:
- Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
- Open the UGCET 2024 admit card link or go to admission>UGCET 2024> and open the admission ticket link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit it and check the KCET admit card.
KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Direct link to download Karnataka UGCET admit card
Copy-paste this link on your internet browser to download the KCET hall ticket:
Karnataka KCET hall ticket 2024: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/keahallticket/Forms/Hallticket.aspx
KCET hall tickets 2024 live updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).