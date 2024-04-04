Edit Profile
    Live

    KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Karnataka UGCET admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in

    Apr 4, 2024 9:46 AM IST
    KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: Karnataka CET admit cards have been released on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
    KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Karnataka CET admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in (screenshot of the login page)
    KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Karnataka CET admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in (screenshot of the login page)

    KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2024). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it from kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea KCET 2024 hall ticket download link: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/keahallticket/Forms/Hallticket.aspx...Read More

    The entrance test is scheduled for April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20. 

    To download KCET hall tickets or admit cards, candidates need to login with their application numbers, names and dates of birth. Check live updates below:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 4, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    KCET 2024 on April 18 and 19

    The KEA will conduct the Karnataka CET examination on April 18 and 19. The Kannada Language test will take place on April 20. 

    Apr 4, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    How to download KCET 2024 hall ticket?

    KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards by following these steps:

    1. Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
    2. Open the UGCET 2024 admit card link or go to admission>UGCET 2024> and open the admission ticket link. 
    3. Enter your login details. 
    4. Submit it and check the KCET admit card. 
    Apr 4, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Direct link to download Karnataka UGCET admit card

    Copy-paste this link on your internet browser to download the KCET hall ticket:

    Karnataka KCET hall ticket 2024: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/keahallticket/Forms/Hallticket.aspx

    Apr 4, 2024 9:21 AM IST

    KCET 2024 hall tickets live updates: Karnataka CET admit card released

    KCET hall tickets 2024 live updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

    © 2024 HindustanTimes