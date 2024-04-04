KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Karnataka UGCET admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET hall ticket 2024 live updates: Karnataka CET admit card out on kea.kar.nic.in (screenshot of the login page)

KCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2024). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it from kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea KCET 2024 hall ticket download link: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/keahallticket/Forms/Hallticket.aspx...Read More

The entrance test is scheduled for April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20.

To download KCET hall tickets or admit cards, candidates need to login with their application numbers, names and dates of birth. Check live updates below: