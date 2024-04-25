Kerala SET July 2024 registration ends today; direct link to apply

Kerala SET July 2024: LBS Centre for Science & Technology will close the online application process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET July 2024) today, April 25. Candidates can submit their forms till midnight on lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24/ Kerala SET July 2024 registration ends today on lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application fee can be paid till April 27. The application form correction window will open on April 28 at 11 am and close on April 30 (midnight). Hall tickets will be issued on July 17 and the exam will be held on July 28.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

There will be two papers in the Kerala SET July 2024 exam. The first paper will contain two parts: Part A, on General Knowledge, and Part B, on Aptitude in Teaching.

The second paper will be on the candidate's specialisation at the postgraduate level. There are 31 subjects to choose from.

The duration of each paper is 120 minutes.

Before applying for the Kerala SET examination, candidates should review the following points:

First-year postgraduate or BEd course students are not eligible to apply for the Kerala SET examination.

During the online registration process, candidates must carefully choose the reservation category, if applicable.

In the case of OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates, NCL certificate must be obtained between March 17 and April 30. Certificates which are not within this limit will not be considered.

The application fee must be paid online only. The fee, once remitted, will not be refunded.

Candidates are eligible for the Kerala SET examination on a provisional basis. Pass certificates will be issued only after the verification of documents.

For any queries and help, candidates can mail to lbscentre@gmail.com or contact helpline numbers: 0471-2560311,312,313, 8547522369 (mobile) and 9400923669 (WhatsApp only)

Apply for Kerala SET July 2024