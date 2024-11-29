KPSC PDO 2024 admit cards out at kpsc.kar.nic.in, here's direct link to download

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit cards for Panchayat Development Officer in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on its official website. The Kannada Language Test and Competitive Examinations is scheduled to take place on 07-12-2024 and on 08-12-2024. The exam aims to fill 150 posts in the organisation.(Arun Sharma/HT file)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

“The Admit Card for Kannada Language Test and Competitive Examinations to be conducted can be downloaded from the Commission's website http://kpsc.kar.nic.in and the schedule of the said examination will be available on the Commission's website,” mentioned the official notification.

Direct Link to download KPSC PDO 2024 admit cards

The Kannada Language Test and Competitive Examinations is scheduled to take place on 07-12-2024 and on 08-12-2024. The exam aims to fill 150 posts in the organisation.

The official notification also mentioned that disabled candidates who bring their own scribe should also download the scribe admit card along with their area letter.

Also Read: CLAT 2025: 5 tips for students appearing for the law entrance exam

Steps to download KPSC PDO 2024 admit cards:

Visit the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in

Look out for the link to download KPSC PDO 2024 admit cards and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials to view the admit cards

Verify the details on the hall ticket and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: SSC MTS answer key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to download