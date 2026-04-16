LIC Housing Finance Ltd has invited applications for Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC Housing at lichousing.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 180 posts. LIC HFL Recruitment 2026: Apply for 180 Junior Assistant posts at lichousing.com, details here (HT Archive)

The registration process commenced on April 16 and will close on April 30, 2026. The online exam will be held in first week of June 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central Government. Course completed through correspondence / distance / part-time are not eligible. The age limit to apply to apply for the post should be between 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2026 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Procedure The selection process comprises of online examination and interview. The online examination will be of objective type, multiple choice of total two hours duration comprising of the following sections: English language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, Numerical Ability and Computer Skill. The exam duration is 120 minutes. A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.

The online examination will be in English language only. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the online examination. For every wrong answer to a question given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Depending upon the number of vacancies, only those candidates who rank sufficiently high in the order of merit based on their respective marks in online examination will be called for interview.

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of the online examination as well as the interview.