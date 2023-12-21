Men with engineering background dominated the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, the result of which was declared on Thursday. Men with engineering background dominate CAT 2023 results, with only one woman in top 3 percentile(HT file)

Among the top 3 positions which comprises of 72 candidates -- 14 got 100 percentile, 29 who scored 99.99 percentile and another 28 candidate who secured 99.98 percentile, there is only one woman candidate who scored 99.99 made it in the list, according to details of CAT result made available by Prof. Sanjeet Singh, CAT Convener, 2023. Likewise of all 72 candidates who made into top 3 percentile, 53 are from engineering backgrounds and only 19 from non engineering background.

A total of 14 candidates -- all boys -- got 100 percentile including 4 from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana and one each from UP, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Of these 11 are from engineering backgrounds and 3 non engineering backgrounds.

In the second spot, 29 candidates got 99.99 percentile of which 9 are from Maharashtra, 7 from Delhi, 4 from Karnataka, 2 each from UP, Telangana, Haryana and one each from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal. Of these 28 are male and 1 female. A total 22 of these from engineering backgrounds and 7 non engineering.

Another 29 candidates got 99.98 percentile including eight from Maharadhtra,

three each from Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana and UP, two from West Bengal and one each from Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu. All are male. 20 from engineering backgrounds and 9 non engineering.

After the conduct of the CAT on the 26th November 2023, the Objection Management Exercise was opened during 5th December 2023 to 8th December 2023. The CAT Centre received a total of 85 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts. The panels of sectional review experts for CAT 2023 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window.

CAT 2023 was conducted at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities in India on November 26 in three shifts. The duration of the test was of 120 minutes (160 minutes for Persons with

Disability). The time allotted for each Section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD Candidates).

Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of around 3.28 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88%. Out of the 2.88 lakh candidates taken the exam, 36% were Females, 64% Males, and 5 candidates represent Transgender.

Out of the 3.28 lakhs registered eligible candidates, the distribution of candidates by category and gender was as follows: Gender wise: 65% males, 35% females, and 8 candidates represent transgender; Category wise: EWS- 4.72%, General – 67.65%, NC-OBC – 16.70%, SC – 8.60%, ST – 2.33%, PWD – 0.43%.

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2023 scores.

Some 91 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2023 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2023 can be found at the CAT 2023 website.

Candidates have been advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2023 centre.

Candidates may download their official CAT 2023 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2023 website (www.iimcat.ac.in).