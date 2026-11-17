State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET 2027 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Common Entrance Test can check the exam dates notice available on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2027 exam dates announced, check LLB, MBA and other exam schedule here (Unsplash/For representation)

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The first chance of the MHT CET PCB group exam will be held from April 8 to April 13, 2027, and the MHT CET PCM group exam will be held from April 16 to April 26, 2027. The second chance of the MHT CET PCB group exam will be held from May 6 to May 8 2027, and the PCM group exam will be held from May 10 to May 15, 2027.

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MHT-CET exam centre may be allotted based on Class 12 college PIN code

The MBA/MMS/PGDM/PGCM first chance exam will be held from January 28 to 30, 2027, and the second chance exam will be held from April 1 to April 3, 2027. The LLB (5 years) first chance exam will be held from March 28 to March 29, 2027, and the second chance exam will be held on May 24, 2027. The BHMCT/ BCA/ BBA/ BMS/ BBM first chance exam will be held from April 28 to April 30, 2027, and the second-chance exam will be held from May 27 to May 28 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} M.HMCT exam will likely be held on March 24, 2027, MCA exam will be held on March 27, 2027. B.Design will be held on April 18, 2027 and LLB (3 years) will be held on May 4 and 5, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} M.HMCT exam will likely be held on March 24, 2027, MCA exam will be held on March 27, 2027. B.Design will be held on April 18, 2027 and LLB (3 years) will be held on May 4 and 5, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Complete exam date notice here

MHT CET 2027 exam dates: How to download notice

Candidates who want to appear for any of the exams can check and download the notice from the official website by following the steps given here.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. Click on MHT CET 2027 exam dates notice available on the home page. A PDF file will be displayed. Check the exam dates and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Meanwhile, the state government is planning to allot exam centres to appearing students on the basis of the PIN code of the college where students complete Class 12. The move follows allegations of irregularities at several centres during this year’s MHT-CET, with reports claiming candidates paid bribes of up to ₹15 lakh to secure high percentiles at compromised centres. According to reports, several students from Mumbai and Pune chose centres in distant districts such as Chandrapur, Nandurbar and Gadchiroli. The allegations are currently under investigation.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.