MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 provisional merit list today

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce provisional merit list for engineering admissions through MHT CET 2022 today, October 7, on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who have applied for MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling can check their results using their login details.

MHT CET PCM counselling is being held for admission to BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses.

After the provisional allotment result is announced, candidates can submit grievance, if any, from October 8 to 10 (5 pm). The final merit list will be published on October 12, along with seat matrix. After that, candidates have to choose and confirm their preferred institutions and courses (choice filling or option entry) for CAP round 1 from October 13 to 15.

MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment result for round 1 will be announced on October 18. Selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.