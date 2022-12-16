Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2023 Date: UG Medical entrance test on May 7; Here's what we know

NEET 2023 Date: UG Medical entrance test on May 7; Here's what we know

competitive exams
Published on Dec 16, 2022 08:29 AM IST

NEET 2023 date has been announced. The exam will be held on May 7, 2023.

NEET 2023 Date: UG Medical entrance test on May 7; Here's what we know(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
NEET 2023 Date: UG Medical entrance test on May 7; Here's what we know(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET 2023, the undergraduate-level entrance test for admission to medical courses in India, will be held on May 7, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday. This also means that the exam will be held only once next year, and the date has been advanced by over two months compared to last year.

In 2022, NEET was held on July 17.

With early announcement of NEET 2023 date, candidates now have a good amount of time to plan their preparation.

In addition to NEET, NTA has also announced schedule for the engineering entrance test JEE Main and the university admission test – CUET UG.

JEE Main session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April while CUET is scheduled for May-June.

ICAR AIEEA, another test held by NTA, is scheduled for April as well, a few days after the second session of JEE Mains. Check the NTA exam calendar here.

While registrations for JEE Main has already started, NTA is yet to announce when the process for other tests, including NEET, will begin. Candidates will get enough time to complete NEET registration.

The information bulletin of NEET UG will be released later on neet.nta.nic.in, the official website for the exam.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet jee mains
neet jee mains

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out