NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When, where to check provisional key when out

NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will likely release the NEET UG Answer Key 2026 soon. When released, candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The Agency will display the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on the official website. The objection window will also open after releasing the answer key. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

The NEET UG examination was held across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The examination will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks.

Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key, direct link and more.