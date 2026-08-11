NEET PG City Slip 2026 LIVE: NBEMS releasing exam city allotment slip today at natboard.edu.in

The NEET PG examination will be held on August 30, 2026. The exam will be held through a computer-based examination in a single day.

The examination shall comprise 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hours and 30 minutes.

The question paper for NEET-PG 2026 will be divided into Five time-bound sections, namely Group A, B, C, D & E. The questions from the MBBS curriculum shall be distributed across these five sections, with 36 questions each. Each section will have 42 minutes allotted.

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