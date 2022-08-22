NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: Updates on NTA NEET answer key, results

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: Answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses or NEET UG 2022 will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the medical entrance examination on July 17 and the next course of action is publication of the preliminary answer key, mentioning correct answers to MCQs asked in the exam.

Along with answer keys, candidates' response sheets and question papers will also be made available in the exam. Aspirants will get an opportunity to raise their objections to the preliminary answer key. After that, the final answer key and result will be announced.

There is no official updates on the announcement of NEET answer key and results. With more than one month since the exam was held, medical aspirants are waiting to know the correct answers to questions asked in the exam, which will help them in calculating their expected scores.