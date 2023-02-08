NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on NEET notification, application
- NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: Before starting registrations, NTA will upload information bulletin and notification for the test on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registrations for NEET UG 2023 in due course of time. The entrance test is scheduled for May. NEET application forms will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.
Before starting registrations, NTA will upload information bulletin and notification for the test on the same website.
NEET 2023 will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Application fee and other information related to the test will be mentioned on the exam bulletin and notice.
NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate is held for admission to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS. Follow this blog for updates on NEET UG 2023 registration date, notice and more.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 08:23 PM
NEET 2023 Registration: No update yet
There is no update on NEET 2023 Registration. The dates of registration will be announced soon. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 08:11 PM
NEET syllabus
As per Information Bulletin of 2022, NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG) - 2022. The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-IV) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug).
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 07:53 PM
NEET Age Limit: Above 17 years of age
The age limit of the candidate is above 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 07:21 PM
NTA NEET eligibility: Check here
Candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear for Class 12 board examination can apply for the examination. He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 06:58 PM
NTA NEET syllabus
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 06:38 PM
NEET 2023: Only one application form to be filled
Candidates are advised to fill only one Application Form and to take utmost care while filling out their particulars like their mobile number and e-mail address. Candidates are also advised to use the mobile number and email address that are accessible to them such as their parent/guardian.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 06:20 PM
NEET date sheet 2023
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 06:07 PM
NEET 2023 date sheet: To be available soon
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 05:52 PM
NEET exam 2023 dates: Check here
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 05:31 PM
NEET exam dates 2023: Application process completely online
The entire application process for NEET (UG) - 2022 is online, including uploading of scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/ Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by Hand.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 05:19 PM
NEET 2023 exam dates
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 05:01 PM
NEET 2023 notification: To be available soon
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:51 PM
NEET examination 2023: Where to check notification
NEET examination 2023 notification can be checked by all the interested candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:41 PM
NEET 2023 examination: Date
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:29 PM
NEET exam 2023: NEET SS qualifying criteria reduced
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET SS 2022 Counselling. The qualifying percentile has been reduced to 20th percentile. Candidates at 20th percentile and above in all specialty-groups in NEET-SS 2022 will be eligible for the additional Mop-Up round of counseling.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:18 PM
NEET 2023 exam: Where to check details
All Candidates appearing in NEET (UG) - 2022 must regularly check updates on the website of NTA (https://neet.nta.nic.in/); MoH&FW (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/); AYUSH Ministry (www.ayush.gov.in); DGHS (https://dghs.gov.in/content/1344_1_MedicalEducation.aspx ); Medical Counselling Committee (https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/); (Admission Central Counselling Committee of Ministry of AYUSH) https://aaccc.gov.in/aacccug/home/homepage and other concerned Authorities of participating States/Universities/Institutions, till the conclusion of the final round of Counselling.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 04:05 PM
NEET UG 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
Make the payment of application fees.
Once done, click on submit.
Your application has been submitted.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:54 PM
NEET 2023 registration: No dates announced yet
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:49 PM
NEET 2023 important websites
NTA main website: nta.ac.in
NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:17 PM
NEET 2023: Do this after submitting application
After applying for NEET UG, preserved the photo used in it. This may be required at a later stage of the exam.
-
NEET 2023: Steps to apply
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:02 PM
NEET 2023 application fee
In 2022, the application fee was ₹1,600 for general category candidates. NEET 2023 application fee will be mentioned on the information bulletin and notification.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:02 PM
NEET 2023 age limit, eligibility
A candidate must be at least 17 years old to appear in NEET UG 2023. There is no upper age limit.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:01 PM
NEET 2023 exam date
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 03:00 PM
NEET 2023 notification
Before starting NEET registration, NTA will publish the notification mentioning the application and exam schedule, admit card release date, etc.
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 02:57 PM
NEET UG 2023 registration likely to begin soon
NTA is expected to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 soon on neet.nta.nic.in.