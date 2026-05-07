The National Testing Agency (NTA has released the NEET UG Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Answer Key 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The provisional answer keys for the question paper (all series) are uploaded on the website. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys after the scanned OMR answer sheets are uploaded on the website. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit a representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

As per the official notice, the schedule for uploading the OMR sheet and the challenge round will be notified separately.

Direct link to download NEET UG Answer Key 2026

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET UG examination was held across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, Candidates can also contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here