The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close registrationfor the NMAT Exam 2026 on October 25, 2026. All candidates who want to apply for NMAT through GMAC can find the direct link on the official GMAC website at mba.com.

NMAT Exam 2026: Registration ends on October 25 at mba.com, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The examination will be held from November 2 to December 20, 2026. This exam will be held at 64 test centres across 59 cities in India. The computer-based test evaluates candidates across three sections: Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The exam will comprise 108 questions, and the exam duration is 120 minutes with equal section weightage. No negative marking for incorrect answers.

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Direct link to apply for NMAT Exam 2026

NMAT Exam 2026: How to register

All candidates eligible to appear for the examination can apply online by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of GMAC at mba.com.

2. Click on NMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

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4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The schedule will start on August 20 and will end on October 22, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMAT.