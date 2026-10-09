The National Testing Agency, NTA, has started the registration process for NTA SWAYAM July 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-2026 July Semester) Exam can find the direct link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

NTA SWAYAM July 2026: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The last date to apply is till October 31, 2026. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till November 1, 2026. The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 3, 2026.

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The examination will be held on December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026.

About the exam

SWAYAM is held for 662 courses in computer based test mode. The medium of question paper will be English only, except for the language papers which will be held in the respective language only. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer in the MCQ sections.

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{{^usCountry}} The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the mark.

In case the candidate has enrolled for more than one course falling in the same shift, he/she must make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for the exam.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹750/- for one course and ₹600/- for additional course for General (UR). The fee for Gen-EWS/OBC- (NCL)*/SC/ST/PwD/ PwBD category candidates for one course is ₹500/- and additional course is ₹400/-.

How to Apply

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To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/. Click on NTA SWAYAM July 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.

Direct link to apply

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