ONGC recruitment 2022: 871 vacancies on offer, apply through GATE 2022

competitive exams
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:43 PM IST

ONGC has invited applications for 817 vacancies through GATE 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ONGC has invited applications for 817 vacancies through GATE 2022. The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is October 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ongcindia.com.

ONGC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 871 vacancies of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E1 level.

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 300 for General/ EWS/OBC category. ST/SC and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022”

Register and fill the application

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Interested candidates can check detailed notification here.

