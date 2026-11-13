The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot computer-based test can check the answer key through the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 released, raise objection till November 19 at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in (Rajkumar)

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The computer-based test for Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 1 was conducted from November 3 to November 5, 2026. The answer key along with question papers, responses have been released and will be available till November 19, 2026.

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Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till November 19, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

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Direct link to raise objection

RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: How to download

To raise objection against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only. The marks of CBT-1 shall not be counted while preparing the final panel.

Minimum pass percentage for eligibility: UR & EWS - 40%, OBC (NCL) - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%. This is also applicable to Ex Service men category candidates, as per their community.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 11127 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.