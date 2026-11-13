Odisha CM launches robotic labs in 807 schools

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday launched robotic laboratories in 807 government schools, developed at a cost of ₹164.33 crore. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (ANI)

The initiative will enable students in classes 6 to 10 to receive practical training in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and 3D printing, a statement said.

Majhi launched the initiative while inaugurating the three-day children's festival 'Surabh-2026'.

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More than 2,500 meritorious students from across the state are participating in the festival.

The chief minister also launched the 'Nipun App', a free Android-based educational platform, to strengthen foundational learning among primary school students.

Majhi also presented the Mukhyamantri Shiksha Puraskar to meritorious teachers, students and educational institutions for their contributions to the state's education sector.

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A total of 375 individuals and institutions were honoured under the state-level award scheme for 2024 and 2025, the statement said.

An incentive of nearly ₹139 crore has been provisioned under the scheme, covering awards from the block to the state level, it said.

The chief minister also distributed the 'Mukhyamantri Odia Bhasha Brutti', under which 7,350 meritorious students receive an annual grant of ₹7,500 each for excellence in the study of Odia.

Ten high-achieving students and four CHSE toppers were felicitated at the event.

Addressing the programme, Majhi said the festival was a celebration of children's dreams, creativity, talent and potential.

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The chief minister, who began his career as a teacher, advised students to keep pace with changing times and develop the ability to distinguish reliable information from misleading content in the internet age.

He said mobile phones should be used primarily as tools for learning rather than entertainment and urged students not to get caught up in the race for government jobs or high academic marks.

"It is skill, not a degree, that serves as the genuine guarantee for securing a livelihood," he said, urging students to focus on their studies and prepare themselves for the future.