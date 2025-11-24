RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 released, download link here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Group D examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of regional RRBs.
The Board will conduct the computer-based test likely from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise 100 questions, out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.
To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their registration number and password (date of birth).