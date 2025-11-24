Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 released, download link here

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 24, 2025 10:42 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Group D examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of regional RRBs.

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 released, download link here
    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 released, download link here

    The Board will conduct the computer-based test likely from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise 100 questions, out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

    To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their registration number and password (date of birth).

    Direct link to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: How to download

    All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

    2. Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes