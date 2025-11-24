The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Group D examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 released, download link here

The Board will conduct the computer-based test likely from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise 100 questions, out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their registration number and password (date of birth).

Direct link to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: How to download All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.