The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the CBT 1 examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026 released, download link here

The Computer-Based Test is scheduled to be held on May 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2026. The examination will comprise of 100 questions out of which 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 questions each on Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (as applicable), and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly on the basis of merit, as per the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Direct link to download RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026: How to download To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 vacancies in the organisation out of which 2424 vacancies for Commercial cum Ticket clerk, 394 vacancies for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 vacancies for Trains Clerk. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Official Notice Here