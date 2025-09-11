SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download Junior Associates hall tickets when out

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Check steps to download SBI Junior Associates hall tickets when out. (HT file/Santosh Kumar)

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live: State Bank of India is expected to release the admit card for SBI Clerk Prelims Examinations 2025 soon. When out, candidates appearing for the Junior Associates preliminary examination will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in, and from sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings....Read More

As per the official website, the link to download the call letters will be made available shortly.

SBI will conduct the preliminary exam dates are September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The exam will comprise 100-mark objective tests held online and lasting 1 hour.

There will be 100 questions - 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability.

There will also be negative marking, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 5180 Clerk posts.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download it. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on SBI Clerk admit card, Steps to download and more details.