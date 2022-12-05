Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022 released, direct link to download hall tickets

SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022 released, direct link to download hall tickets

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 02:39 PM IST

SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO preliminary exam call letter or admit Card.

SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022: Candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO admit cards through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.(sbi.co.in)
SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022: Candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO admit cards through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.(sbi.co.in)
ByHT Education Desk

SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO preliminary exam call letter or admit Card. Candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO admit cards through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Direct link to download SBI PO admit cards

The SBI PO preliminary examination will be held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates can download the SBI PO prelims admit card by following these steps:

SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on careers link and a new page will open

A new page will open and candidates can click on SBI PO prelims admit cards 2022 link

Enter the login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi po admit card. call letter + 1 more
sbi po admit card. call letter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out