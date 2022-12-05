SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Live: Prelims admit cards out on sbi.co.in, how to check
SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: Candidates can download SBI Probationary Officer admit card from sbi.co.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in.
SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2022). Candidates can download it from the official website, sbi.co.in or from ibpsonline.ibps.in.
The SBI PO prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The hall ticket contains important exam day guidelines for candidates. It also has a self declaration form. Candidates must download all the pages.
Direct link to download SBI PO admit card and other instructions are given below.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 05, 2022 03:07 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims admit card 2022: Check exam dates
SBI PO Prelims exam will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022.
Dec 05, 2022 02:54 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022: Use same photo
Candidates have been asked ensure that photograph pasted on admit card is same as the one uploaded in the application form. If those do not match, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Similarly, the signature should also match the one uploaded.
Dec 05, 2022 02:35 PM IST
SBI PO 2022: Reach before reporting time
The reporting time for exam has been mentioned on admit cards. However, SBI has said that candidates must report at the examination venue 15 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Late comers will not be allowed to take the test and candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall till the time for the test is over and/or permission to leave the hall is given by the test administrator.
Dec 05, 2022 02:33 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022: These candidates will not be allowed
As per instructions on the SBI PO admit card, candidates reporting without 2 additional photographs will not be allowed to appear for the exam. These photos are required to be pasted on the attendance sheet. They must also bring glue for pasting photos.
Dec 05, 2022 02:31 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022: Login credentials required
Registration number and password/date of birth are required to download the SBI PO admit card. Use the link below to download it. There is also an option to recover password by clicking on the forgot password icon.
Dec 05, 2022 02:27 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022: List of photo IDs accepted
Currently valid photo identity proof can be:
- PAN Card
- Passport
- Permanent Driving Licence
- Voter’s Card with photograph
- Bank Passbook with photograph
- Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead
- Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University
- Aadhar Card
- E-aadhar Card with a photograph
- Employee ID in original.
Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted.
Dec 05, 2022 02:25 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022: Documents required on exam day
- Admit card/call letter with photograph affixed and signed across.
- A photocopy valid ID proof stapled along with the admit card.
- The original photo ID proof.
- 2 additional photos
Dec 05, 2022 02:22 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims admit card 2022: 8 photos needed
Candidates need to save 8 copies of the photograph used in the application form for further stages of the selection process.
“PLEASE AFFIX YOUR RECENT PASSPORT SIZE COLOUR PHOTOGRAPH (same as uploaded in the online application form) & SIGN ACROSS (Please keep 8 copies of the same for future use) In addition to the pasted photograph, 2 more photographs is to be brought for this examination,” reads a statement on the admit card.
Dec 05, 2022 02:20 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022 direct link
Dec 05, 2022 02:16 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims admit card 2022: Where to check
Candidates can check SBI PO Prelims admit card on sbi.co.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in.
Dec 05, 2022 02:15 PM IST
SBI PO admit card 2022 released
State Bank of India has released SBI PO Pelims admit cards.