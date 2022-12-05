SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Live: Prelims admit cards out on sbi.co.in, how to check

SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2022). Candidates can download it from the official website, sbi.co.in or from ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The SBI PO prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The hall ticket contains important exam day guidelines for candidates. It also has a self declaration form. Candidates must download all the pages.

Direct link to download SBI PO admit card and other instructions are given below.