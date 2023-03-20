Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SLPRB Assam hall tickets released for SI posts at slprbassam.in, get link here

SLPRB Assam hall tickets released for SI posts at slprbassam.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 08:52 PM IST

SLPRB has released the SI admit cards today, March 20 at slprbassam.in.

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the SI admit cards today, March 20. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in. Candidates can download Admit Card using Application No. , Candidate`s Name and Date Of Birth. The admit card has been released for combined written test for the post of Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor, Forester, Sub Inspector of Police (AB), Sub Inspector of Police (Communication), Sub Inspector of Police (UB)

The combined written examination will be held on April 2 from 10 am to 12 noon. The written examination will be held in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Darrang, Sontipur, Cachar,Nalbari, and Kokrajhar.

Direct link to download admit card

Assam SLPRB 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link

Key in your login details

The Assam Police admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
