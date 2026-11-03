SSC announces exam dates for CGEPT, Annual Departmental Typing Test & Stenographer Skill Test and SI in Delhi Police at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates for the exams to be held in November 2026. Candidates who want to check the examination dates for various exams can check the notice available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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As per the official notice, the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT)-Batches 01/2027 & 02/2027 will be held on November 17 and 18, 2026. The Annual Departmental Typing Test (English/Hindi) & Stenographer Skill Test (English/Hindi) Examination, 2025 will be held on November 20 and 21, 2026 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025 (Paper-II) will be held on November 28, 2026.
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The selection process for SI in Delhi Police includes Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
How to check exam dates
To check and download the exam notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on the exam notice link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.